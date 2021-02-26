IND USA
JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result.(Screengrab )
exam results

JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result declared, here's how to check

  • JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:31 AM IST

JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 10 annual regular (Kashmir) examination results on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.

Direct link to check JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result

How to check the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result:

Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link for class 10th annual regular Kashmir results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your roll number and submit

The JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

