JKBOSE Class 10 results declared, direct link and here’s how to check

  • JKBOSE Class 10 results: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of class 10 Kashmir division.
JKBOSE Class 10 results: Students who had appeared for class 10 board examination can visit the JKBOSE website at www.jkbose.nic.in and check their results.(jkbose.nic.i)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 04:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of class 10 Kashmir division. Students who had appeared for class 10 board examination can visit the JKBOSE website at www.jkbose.nic.in and check their results.

How to check class 10 Kashmir Division results

• Visit the official website – www.jkbose.nic.in

• Click on ‘Examination Class 10 SZ Annual Regular 2022’ link on the homepage

• Click on ‘Results’ tab

• Click on ‘View result of Secondary School Examination (class 10), Kashmir Division’

• Enter Roll Number or Name and click Submit

• Your Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Students are advised to download the results and take a print out for future reference. Students are requested to keep checking the JKBOSE website www.jkbose.nic.in for exam-related updates.

