JKBOSE 12th result live updates: JK Class 12 results declared, here's how to download at jkbose.nic.in

June 6, 2024 5:41 PM IST

JKBOSE 12th result live: Here are the steps to download the class 12th results

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

Find the link to check the class 12th results on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their registration number and roll number

On submitting, candidates can view their result on the screen

Verify the details and download the results