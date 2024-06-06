Edit Profile
Thursday, June 6, 2024
    JKBOSE 12th result live updates: JK Class 12 results declared, here's how to download at jkbose.nic.in

    June 6, 2024 6:36 PM IST
    JKBOSE Class 12th Results 2024 declared. Find the latest updates here.
    JKBOSE Class 12th results declared.
    JKBOSE Class 12th results declared.

    JKBOSE 12th result live updates: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 12th board exam results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. Officials conducted the Class 12th exams from March 6, 2024, and concluded on March 28, 2024. Candidates can check their results from the official website by using their login details like roll number and registration number....Read More

    Follow the live blog for the latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 6, 2024 6:36 PM IST

    JKBOSE 12th result live: Details on when the exam were conducted

    June 6, 2024 6:05 PM IST

    JKBOSE 12th result live: Website to check results

    June 6, 2024 5:48 PM IST

    JKBOSE 12th result live: Find the latest updates on HT Education Portal

    June 6, 2024 5:41 PM IST

    JKBOSE 12th result live: Steps to download results

    Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

    Find the link to check the class 12th results on the home page and click it

    A new page appears and candidates need to submit their registration number and roll number

    On submitting, candidates can view their result on the screen

    Verify the details and download the results

    June 6, 2024 5:38 PM IST

    JKBOSE 12th result live: Mandatory details needed to check results

    June 6, 2024 5:36 PM IST

    JKBOSE 12th result live: When were the exams conducted?

    June 6, 2024 5:35 PM IST

    JKBOSE 12th result live: Direct Link to check results

    June 6, 2024 5:33 PM IST

    Jkbose 12th result live: Website to check result

    June 6, 2024 5:28 PM IST

    Jkbose 12th result live: Class 12th results declared

