Home / Education / Exam Results / JKPSC CCE Main 2022 application begins at jkpsc.nic.in, details here

JKPSC CCE Main 2022 application begins at jkpsc.nic.in, details here

exam results
Published on Sep 02, 2022 11:50 AM IST

JKPSC begins the online application process for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022.

JKPSC CCE Main 2022 application begins at jkpsc.nic.in, details here
JKPSC CCE Main 2022 application begins at jkpsc.nic.in, details here
ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has begin the online application process for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 from today, September 2. Candidates who have qualified for admission to the J&K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022 can apply online at jkpsc.nic.in.

The deadline for the submission of application form is September 20. Candidates can edit their applications from September 21 to September 23. The tentative date from the JKPSC Mains Examination is November 21.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 220 vacancies.

JKPSC CCE Main 2022 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for general category and 500 for reserved categories.

Direct link to apply

JKPSC CCE Main 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab then on Jobs/ Online Application

Next click on Combined Competitive (Mains)

Log in and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir
jammu and kashmir

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out