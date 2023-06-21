Home / Education / Exam Results / JNVST Class 6 Result 2023 declared at navodaya.gov.in, direct link here

JNVST Class 6 Result 2023 declared at navodaya.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 21, 2023 08:29 PM IST

JNVST Class 6 Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has declared JNVST Class 6 result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can check their results through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on April 29, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

JNVST Class 6 Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on JNVST Class 6 Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where the link for result will be available.
  • Click on the link and enter the required details.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Provisional selection in the test will not vest any right on the candidate to secure admission into the JNV. At the time of seeking actual admission, each provisionally selected candidate will have to produce all relevant original certificates, as prescribed by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Until admission, the selection is provisional only. Candidates are advised to apply for TC from parent school, only after the verification of documents and confirmation of admission by the respective JNV.

