JNVST Class 6 Result 2024: How, where to check NVS 6th results

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 01, 2024 02:39 PM IST

JNVST Class 6 Result 2024 will be announced in due course of time. Know where and how to check results here.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will release JNVST Class 6 Result 2024 in due course of time. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test result for Class 6 when declared can be checked by candidates on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST Class 6 Result 2024: How, where to check NVS 6th results (HT File)
JNVST Class 6 Result 2024: How, where to check NVS 6th results

The JNV Selection Test for admission to Class 6 was conducted in two phases- Phase I was conducted on November 4 and Phase II was conducted on January 20, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the official brochure, the result of JNV Selection Test 2024 is expected to be announced by March/April, 2024. Candidates can get the result from the application portal.

All the candidates who have appeared for the Phase I or Phase II examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on JNVST Class 6 Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and the result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.

