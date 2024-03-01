The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will release JNVST Class 6 Result 2024 in due course of time. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test result for Class 6 when declared can be checked by candidates on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST Class 6 Result 2024: How, where to check NVS 6th results (HT File)

The JNV Selection Test for admission to Class 6 was conducted in two phases- Phase I was conducted on November 4 and Phase II was conducted on January 20, 2024.

As per the official brochure, the result of JNV Selection Test 2024 is expected to be announced by March/April, 2024. Candidates can get the result from the application portal.

All the candidates who have appeared for the Phase I or Phase II examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNVST Class 6 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.