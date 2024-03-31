 JNVST Result 2024 for Class 6, 9 declared, direct links here - Hindustan Times
JNVST Result 2024 for Class 6, 9 declared, direct links here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 31, 2024 12:36 PM IST

JNVST Result 2024 for Class 6 and 9 has been declared. The direct links are given here.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has declared JNVST Result 2024 for Class 6, 9. Students who have appeared for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class 6 and Class 9 can check the results on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

The JNV Selection Test for admission to Class 6 was conducted in two phases- Phase I was conducted on November 4 and Phase II was conducted on January 20, 2024.

The selection test for admission to Class IX was conducted on February 10, 2024. The duration of the examination was for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The medium of language for examination was English/Hindi.

Direct link to check Class 6 result 

Direct link to check Class 9 result 

JNVST Result 2024: How to check Class 6, 9 results

All the students who have appeared for NVS Class 6, 9 selection test can check the results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on JNVST Class 6, Class 9 result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The list will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

