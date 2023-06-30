Home / Education / Exam Results / JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment result out, online reporting begins at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment result out, online reporting begins at josaa.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 30, 2023 12:05 PM IST

The online reporting for round 1 will be conducted from June 30 to July 4, 2023.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority released the JoSAA Seat Allotment result 2023 for Round 1 today. According to the schedule, the online reporting process for round 1 begins on June 30 at josaa.nic.in. The candidates can upload their documents and pay the fee till July 4. The last date to respond to a query is July 5. JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment Result live updates.

JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment result released, online reporting begins at josaa.nic.in(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)
JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment result released, online reporting begins at josaa.nic.in(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The round 2 seat allotment results will be uploaded on July 6.

Direct link to check the round 1 result

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage click on “Round 1 Seat Allocation Result for JoSAA 2023”

The round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out