JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment result out, online reporting begins at josaa.nic.in

Joint Seat Allocation Authority released the JoSAA Seat Allotment result 2023 for Round 1 today. According to the schedule, the online reporting process for round 1 begins on June 30 at josaa.nic.in. The candidates can upload their documents and pay the fee till July 4. The last date to respond to a query is July 5. JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment Result live updates. JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment result released, online reporting begins at josaa.nic.in(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The round 2 seat allotment results will be uploaded on July 6.

Direct link to check the round 1 result

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage click on “Round 1 Seat Allocation Result for JoSAA 2023”

The round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.