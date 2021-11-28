JPSC prelims results 2021: Commission issues statement, cut-off amid protests

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on November 27 released an official statement regarding the 7th combined competitive civil services preliminary exam result. The statement has been released amid protest and opposition by students citing various anomalies and discrepancies in the result. A total of 3,69,327 applications were registered for the 7th JPSC prelims exam which was held on September 19.

Students came out in protest after the result of the examination was announced on November 1. Among many reasons put forward by students, some of the important ones are issues in the answer keys, allegations against exam centres where all candidates seated in a single room have qualified, non-disclosure of the cut-off marks.

On November 23, police had lathi-charged the protesting students, which was condemned by Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi. She had asked the state government to take action against officials responsible for the lathi-charge.

A delegation of about 15 people headed by BJP MLAs Naveen Jaiswal, and Bhanu Pratap Sahi, and AJSU MLA Lambodar Mahto had met the JPSC Chairman and Secretary. The Commission has given clarifications under 20 different points, which it says has been raised by the delegation on three different occasions in three separate petitions.

It has also released the category-wise cut-off marks, though it had intended to release the same after the final results were out.

For the unreserved category, the cut off marks is 260, for ST it is 230, for SC and EWS it is 238. The cut off marks for EBC and BC categories is 252. For female candidates the cut off marks, category-wise, is the same.

“The Commission was determined to process the evaluation and examination of the answer sheets without undue delay and it put in an extraordinary effort to publish the results after an interval of a record 41 days only. Significantly, this short interval included a number of public holidays for Navratra,” the JPSC has said.

