Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB has released Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 for revaluation and retotalling. Candidates who have applied for revaluation and retotalling can check the results through the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: KSEAB releases revalution & retotalling results, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Karnataka Class 12 Exam 3 was held from June 9 to June 20, 2025. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam 3 result was announced on July 1, 2025.

Direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 for revaluation and retotalling

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: How to check revaluation and retotalling results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on PUC exam link available on the right hand side of the page.

3. Now click on result link and a new page will open.

4. Click on revaluation and retotalling link available on the page.

5. Again click on the link and the PDF file will open.

6. Now once done, check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.