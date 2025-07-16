Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: KSEAB releases revalution & retotalling results, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Jul 16, 2025 01:56 PM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 for revalution & retotalling has been released. The direct link to check is given here. 

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB has released Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 for revaluation and retotalling. Candidates who have applied for revaluation and retotalling can check the results through the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: KSEAB releases revalution & retotalling results, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: KSEAB releases revalution & retotalling results, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Karnataka Class 12 Exam 3 was held from June 9 to June 20, 2025. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam 3 result was announced on July 1, 2025.

Direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 for revaluation and retotalling

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: How to check revaluation and retotalling results 

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on PUC exam link available on the right hand side of the page.

3. Now click on result link and a new page will open.

4. Click on revaluation and retotalling link available on the page.

5. Again click on the link and the PDF file will open.

6. Now once done, check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: KSEAB releases revalution & retotalling results, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On