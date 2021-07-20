Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 declared, records 100% pass

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 around 4 pm on Tues. Students who have enrolled for the Karnataka 2nd Year PUC exam can check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

This year around 7 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 12th or Karnataka 2nd year PUC examination. The pass percentage is 100% this year. A total of 2,239 students scored a perfect 600 out of 600 in the state. In total, 2,51,686 students registered in the Commerce stream, 2,19,777 in the Science stream, and 69,529 in the Arts stream.

In the Urban Centers, 81,385 candidates received the distinction while in rural centers, 14,243 students got distinction. A total of 445 students from Dakshina Kannada received a perfect score of 600, 149 students from Udupi had a perfect score of 600, and 302 students from Bengaluru south scored a perfect score of 600. This year the class 12 students or the 2nd PUC year Students have been evaluated on the basis of an alternative marking scheme.

S.Suresh Kumar, the state education minister, stated that students who are dissatisfied with their results can take the physical examinations in August. Candidates who take the exam in August will be considered freshers.

The deadline for rejecting the results and opting for the August exam is July 30, 2021.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: How to check the Karnataka class 12th result

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021

Key in your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy for the future reference