KCET 2023 Result: Where, how to check Karnatka UGCET results?

KCET Result 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET 2023) in due course of time. Candidates can check their marks on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea once it is announced. KCET result 2023: Where, how to check marks (Representational image)(Unsplash)

There is no official confirmation yet on KCET result date and time but as per some reports, it is expected tomorrow, June 15.

How to check KCET result 2023

Go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Now, open the UG-CET 2023 tab. Go to the result page. Enter the asked information and submit. Check and download your result.

Karnataka CET is held for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses at participating institutions of the state.

Answer key of the entrance test was released in May and candidates were given a window to raise objections, if any.