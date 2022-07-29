KCET result 2022 tomorrow: Know how to check at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Result 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) on July 30. Candidates who took the KCET 2022 examination can check the result on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in, once the result is out.

The provisional answer key for KCET 20222 was released on June 22. The KCET examination was conducted on June 16 and June 17 throughout the state. Over 2.2 lakh candidates took the KCET 2022 exam.

KCET result 2022: How to check

Go to official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your log in credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result and take print out for future use.

