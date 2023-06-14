Home / Education / Exam Results / KCET Result 2023 Date: Karnataka CET results releasing tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Result 2023 Date: Karnataka CET results releasing tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 14, 2023 06:14 PM IST

KCET Result 2023 Date has been announced. Karnataka CET results will be announced on June 15, 2023.

Karnataka Examination Authority has announced KCET Result 2023 Date and time. The Karnataka CET Results will be announced on June 15, 2023 at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can check the results through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

S. Ramya, ED, KEA has said in a press release on Wednesday that the Minister for Higher Education, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will release the results in the KEA office at 9.30 am on June 15. According to the release, the results will be made available on the KEA website after 11.00 am.

KCET Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on KCET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The KCET exam was conducted from May 20 to May 21, 2023 in the state at various centres. The provisional answer key was released on May 26 and the candidates were given time to raise objections till May 30, 2023.

