Home / Education / Exam Results / KEA KCET mock allotment 2023 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, check here

KEA KCET mock allotment 2023 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, check here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 12, 2023 01:28 PM IST

Mock seat allotment results for KCET 2023 released by KEA. Final results on Aug 16. Candidates can change preferences.

The mock seat allotment results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) have been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The engineering, medical, dental, agricultural, and architectural courses' KCET mock allotment results have been released. Candidates can view the KCET results on the official websites kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA KCET mock allotment 2023 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, check here(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)
KEA KCET mock allotment 2023 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, check here(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

Direct link to check KCET result 2023

The final seat allotment results will be announced on August 16. After checking the mock seat allotment result candidates can change, add, and delete the preference.

The final options submitted by the candidates will be considered for the KCET 2023 final seat allotment results for admissions to engineering, medical, dental, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy etc.

KCET mock seat allotment 2023 result: Know how to check

Visit the official websites at kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Seat allotment link

Ket in your CET number

KCET/ UGNEET 2023 mock allotment list will appear to download

Save the allotment list and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out