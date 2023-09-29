News / Education / Exam Results / KEA releases answer keys for Karnataka PGCET MBA, MCA and MTech exams, here's direct link to check

KEA releases answer keys for Karnataka PGCET MBA, MCA and MTech exams, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 29, 2023 02:20 PM IST

KEA releases answer keys of Karnataka PGCET MBA, MCA and MTech (Architecture Engineering) exams. Download now.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the answer keys of Karnataka PGCET MBA, MCA and MTech (Architecture Engineering) on September 29. Candidates who have appeared for the PGCET examination can download the provisional answer keys from the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The direct link to check the provisional answer keys for the MBA, MCA and MTech courses are given below.

KEA releases answer keys for Karnataka PGCET MBA, MCA and MTech exams, link here(Shutterstock)
Direct link to check PGCET MBA answer key

Direct link to check PGCET MCA answer key 

Direct link to check PGCET MTech answer key

How to check PGCET MBA, MCA, and MTech answer keys

To check the provisional answer keys follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the PGCET link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, check on the answer key link

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take the print for future reference.

