KEAM 2022 final seat allotment result released for third phase, check here

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE has released KEAM 2022 final seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the third phase can check the result through the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can download the allotment memo from 2 pm onwards on October 15, 2022. Candidates who receive an allotment in this phase should remit the fees from October 17 to October 19, 2022. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check KEAM 2022 final seat allotment result

KEAM 2022 final seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Press KEAM 2022 link available on the home page.

Click on KEAM 2022 provisional list link available on the newly opened page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have got an allotment in this phase should join to the colleges concerned from October 17 to October 19, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CEE Kerala.