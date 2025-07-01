Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released KEAM Rank List 2025 on July 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy courses can check the results through the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM Rank List 2025 released at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check here

The rank details is available in the KEAM 2025 candidate portal on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

For the preparation of Engineering Rank list, weightage of 50:50 was given to the normalized score obtained in the Entrance Examination for Engineering and the normalized score obtained for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology/Biology put together in the Second year of the Qualifying Examination (Plus Two or equivalent), after effecting the Normalization procedure as described in the G.O.(Ms) No.470/2025/HEDN Dated 01.07.2025.

KEAM Rank List 2025: How to check

To check the rank list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on candidate's portal link and enter the required details.

3. Click on submit and your rank list will be displayed.

4. Check the rank list and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The entrance examination was conducted from April 23 to April 29, 2025. The normalized score obtained by candidates in the Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Examinations were published on May 14, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEE Kerala.