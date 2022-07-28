KEAM result 2022 expected soon at cee.kerala.gov.in, Know how to check

The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) results of the Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Medical (KEAM) Exam 2022. However, the date and time of the KEAM Exam result is yet to release. Students can check their result through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam was held on July 4, 2022 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

KEAM 2022 Result: How to Download

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KEAM 2022 Result.”

Key in login credentials.

Your KEAM 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and take print out for future reference.

For latest updates candidates are advised to visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

