Kerala 5-year LLB counselling 2023 phase 1 seat allotment result today at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) will release the phase 1 provisional seat allotment results for the 5-year LLB counselling for the 2023 Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) today, September 26. Through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, candidates who enrolled for Kerala 5-year LLB counselling 2023 can check the seat allocation results. Kerala CEE to release phase 1 seat allotment results for 5-year LLB counselling 2023 today

“The first allotment based on the online options received up to 11.00 AM on 25.09.2023 will be published provisionally on 26.09.2023 and final allotment will be published on 28.09.2023”, reads the official notification.

The final seat allotment result for the Kerala 5-year LLB will be released on September 28.

Kerala 5-year LLB counselling 2023: Know how to check results

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Integrated Five Year LL.B 2023 - Candidate Portal”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the seat allotment list

Take print for future reference.

