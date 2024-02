Kerala University Result 2023: Direct link to check BA, BSc, BCom 2nd sem result

Kerala University Result 2023: The University of Kerala has announced the results of the second-semester degree examination of the September 2023 session. BA, BSc, BCom, BBA and BMS students can check results of various courses on the university website, exams.keralauniversity.ac.in, under the results tab. The direct link is given below. Kerala University 2nd semester result 2023 announced (exams.keralauniversity.ac.in)

Result PDFs are available on the above mentioned website for the following courses:

Second semester BBA Logistics degree exam, September 2023

Second semester BA Journalism and Mass Communication degree exam, September 2023

Second semester BMS Hotel Management degree exam, September 2023

Second semester BCom (CBCS) degree exam, September 2023

Second semester BCom Commerce and Hotel Management and Catering degree exam, September 2023

Second semester BCom Commerce and Tax Procedure and Practice degree exam, September 2023

Second semester BCom Commerce with Computer Application degree exam, September 2023

Second semester BSc Electronics degree exam, September 2023

Second semester BSc (CBCSS) degree exam, September 2023

Second semester BBA degree exam, September 2023

These are the steps candidates need to follow:

How to check Kerala University result 2023