KPSC KAS Results 2021 declared, here’s how to check and direct link

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Friday, October 8 declared the results of the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) Exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the KPSC KAS exam 2021 can check their results online at www.keralapsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check the result for stream -1

Here is the direct link to check the result for steam-2

Here is the direct link to check the result for stream-3

How to check Kerala KAS result 2021

Visit the official website at keralapsc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the Results tab and click the latest update tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result link

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates who wish to obtain an image and tabulation sheet of their answer sheet for this selection should pay a charge of Rs. 335 per paper to any of the State Treasuries (Head of account:0051 PSC-800-State PSC-99 other receipts).

“The duly filled in application in the prescribed form (available from the Commission's Website www.keralapsc.gov.in) along with the original chalan should be submitted to The Deputy Secretary (Examinations), Kerala Public Service Commission, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram-4 within 45 days from the date on which this Ranked List is uploaded in the Commission's Website (on or before 22.11.2021),” reads the official notification