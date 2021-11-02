Home / Education / Exam Results / KSET 2021 result and cut off marks released at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in
KSET 2021 result and cut off marks released at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

  KSET 2021 results and cut-off marks released at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in, direct link to check here.
KSET 2021 result and &nbsp;cut off marks released at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in, check list here
KSET 2021 result and  cut off marks released at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in, check list here
Published on Nov 02, 2021 08:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

KSET result 2021: The University of Mysore has released the  Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 result and cut-off marks percentage on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results through the official website at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. Candidates can check their result through Roll Number and DOB.

The KSET 2021 examination was held on July 25.

Here is the direct link to check KSET 2021 result

KSET 2021: How to check the result

Visit the official website at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KSET 2021 Results announced".

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials.

your result will be displayed on the screen.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the KSET 2021 cut-off and percentage below.

 

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
