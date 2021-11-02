KSET 2021 result and cut off marks released at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

KSET result 2021: The University of Mysore has released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 result and cut-off marks percentage on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results through the official website at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. Candidates can check their result through Roll Number and DOB.

The KSET 2021 examination was held on July 25.

Here is the direct link to check KSET 2021 result

KSET 2021: How to check the result

Visit the official website at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KSET 2021 Results announced".

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials.

your result will be displayed on the screen.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the KSET 2021 cut-off and percentage below.