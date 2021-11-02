Home / Education / Exam Results / KSET result 2021 declared, direct link for result & cut-off marks
exam results

KSET result 2021 declared, direct link for result & cut-off marks

  • KSET results 2021: The University of Mysore has released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 results and cut off percentage on Tuesday, November 2.
KSET result 2021: Candidates, who have appeared in the KSET 2021 examination can check the results online at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.(kset.uni-mysore.ac.in)
KSET result 2021: Candidates, who have appeared in the KSET 2021 examination can check the results online at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.(kset.uni-mysore.ac.in)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

KSET results 2021: The University of Mysore has released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 results and cut off percentage on Tuesday, November 2.

Candidates, who have appeared in the KSET 2021 examination can check the results online at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. The results can be checked by logging in with your roll number and date of birth.

Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 was conducted on July 25, 2021.

Earlier in August KSET provisional answer key was released and candidates were given chance to challenge the answer keys by submitting application form paying and paying fees.

Direct link to check KSET 2021 results

How to check KSET results 2021:

Visit the official website at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KSET results 2021.”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Login with your roll number and date of birth

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kset exam result
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out