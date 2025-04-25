KTET Results 2025 declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link to download here

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the results of KTET November 2024 session. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can now check and download their results on the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET Results 2025 have been declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The direct link to download is given here.

To download the results, Category, Registration Number and Date of Birth.

The Kerala TET examination was conducted on January 18 and 19, 2025. It was held in two shifts on both exam days. The first shift was from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift was from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination comprised of 150 questions of 1 mark each.

KTET is an examination to assess the quality of the teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.

The provisional answer key was released on January 31, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on the official website for Category I, II, III and IV.

KTET November 2024 Results: How to download results

Candidates can download the KTET results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of Kerala TET at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Click on KTET November 2024 result link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details, and submit. Check the results displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.