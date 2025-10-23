Live

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check scorecard when out

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: Life Insurance Corporation has not yet released the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The preliminary exam was held on October 3, 2025. The exam was held in four sessions. The prelims exam consisted of objective test in online mode. The test had three sessions- reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and english language. There will be no negative marks and candidates will have to qualify in each of the sections seperately. This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more. ...Read More

