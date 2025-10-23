LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check scorecard when out
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: Preliminary results will be out on licindia.in. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: Life Insurance Corporation has not yet released the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The preliminary exam was held on October 3, 2025. The exam was held in four sessions. The prelims exam consisted of objective test in online mode. The test had three sessions- reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and english language....Read More
There will be no negative marks and candidates will have to qualify in each of the sections seperately.
This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: Result not out yet
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: Life Insurance Corporation has not yet released the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025.
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: Official website
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: licindia.in
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: How to check results?
Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in.
Click on LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: Vacancies to be filled
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organisation.
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: No negative marks
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: There will be no negative marks and candidates will have to qualify in each of the sections seperately.
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: Pattern of exam
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: The exam was held in four sessions. The prelims exam consisted of objective test in online mode. The test had three sessions- reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and english language.
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: When was exam held?
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: The preliminary exam was held on October 3, 2025.
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: Where to check results?
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: When released, candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of LIC at licindia.in.
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: Date and time
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: The date and time of announcement of the results have not been shared yet.