MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link
MAH-B.Planning 2022 CET result released at cetcell.mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the result of MAH B.Planning 2022 CET. Candidates can check their result on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can check MAH B.Planning 2022 scorecard through their application number and Date of Birth.
Here's the direct link to check the MAH B.Planning 2022 result.
MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result: How to check
Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the scorecard link against MAH-B.Planning 2022
Key in your application number and date of birth
Check and download the result
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State at cetcell.mahacet.org.
