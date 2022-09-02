Home / Education / Exam Results / MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link

MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link

exam results
Updated on Sep 02, 2022 03:57 PM IST

MAH-B.Planning 2022 CET result released at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result out at cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result out at cetcell.mahacet.org
ByHT Education Desk

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the result of MAH B.Planning 2022 CET. Candidates can check their result on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can check MAH B.Planning 2022 scorecard through their application number and Date of Birth.

Here's the direct link to check the MAH B.Planning 2022 result.

MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result: How to check

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the scorecard link against MAH-B.Planning 2022

Key in your application number and date of birth

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State at cetcell.mahacet.org.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharastra result
maharastra result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out