Home / Education / Exam Results / MAH CET 3 year LLB score card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, link here

MAH CET 3 year LLB score card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, link here

exam results
Published on Sep 12, 2022 06:20 PM IST

MAH LLB3Y-CET score card released at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH CET 3 year LLB score card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, link here
MAH CET 3 year LLB score card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, link here
ByHT Education Desk

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MAH LLB3Y-CET score card. Candidates who have appeared for the MAH CET 3-year LLB exam can check their result on the official website of MAHACET on mahacet.org. The MAH CET law 2022 exams were held from August 2 to August 4, 2022. Candidates can check your MAH CET 3-year LLB score card through Application number and date of birth.

Direct link to download the MAH-L.L.B.3Yrs.-CET 2022 score card

MAH CET 3 year LLB score card: How to download

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Key in your log in details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mht cet result
mht cet result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out