MAH CET PCB, PCM results on September 15 at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the result for MAH-MHT-CET 2022 for PCM & PCB Groups on September 15. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth. The MAH CET PCM& PCB 2022 admit card will be available 5 pm onwards.

The CET PCM& PCB examination was conducted from August 5 to August 11and from August 12 to August 20.

MAH CET result 2022:How to check PCB, PCM results

Visit official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter your application number and date of birth to login

The MAH CET scorecard will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.