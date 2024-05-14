MAH MBA CET Result 2024 Live: MAHACET MBA fresh notice issued, results awaited

MAH MBA CET Result 2024 Live: MAHACET MBA fresh notice issued, results likely soon
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to release MAH MBA CET Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2024 can check this result on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. The objection redressal final report for MAH MBA CET 2024 was released on May 14, 2024. As per the official notice, the objection tracker was made available for the candidates who have appeared for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2024, which was held between 09/03/2024 to 11/03/2024 in total session 5 through out Maharashtra State & Other states of India as well.
The MAH MBA CET examination was conducted between March 9 to March 11, 2024. The answer key was released on April 1, 2024. After the answer key was released, many students raised concerns about the incorrect answers in it.
This year a total of 130927 candidates registered for MBA CET out of which 112209 candidates appeared and 18718 candidates were absent. The attendance percentage was 85.7%. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date and time and more.
Objection redressal final report released
What after results are announced?
Soon after results are declared, the CAP or Centralised Admission Process will begin. The dates and other details will be shared on the official website.
List of websites
mahacet.org
cetcell.mahacet.org
Exam and answer key dates
Login details needed
To check the results, candidates will need registered email ID and password.
Official website to check
The official website is mahacet.org.
About objection redressal report
A total of 415 objections were received out of which 43 from Abstract Reasoning, 255 from Logical Reasoning, 57 from Quantitative Aptitude and 60 from Verbal Ability.
Exam dates
MBA/MMS CET 2024 Common Entrance Test was conducted on March 9, 10 and 11, 2024, at various examination centres within and outside Maharashtra. MAH-MCA CET-2024 was conducted on March 14, 2024 in the state and outside it as well.
How to check marks
Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
Click on MAH MBA CET 2024 result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Number of candidates registered and appeared
Answer key details
When was exam conducted?
What official notice says
Where to check scores
Date and time
MAHACET MBA results date and time have not been announced yet. But as per reports, the results is expected to be declared soon.