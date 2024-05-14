MAH MBA CET Result 2024 Live: MAHACET MBA fresh notice issued, results awaited

May 14, 2024 5:48 PM IST

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on MAH MBA CET 2024 result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.