Maharashtra CETs Result 2022: MAH LLB, B.P.Ed, MCA, MBA, B.Ed result dates out

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released Maharashtra CETs Result 2022 dates. The result dates have been released for various exams conducted by the Cell. Candidates can check the result schedule through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

As per the result schedule, MAH-LLB5Y-CET 2022, MAH-MCA-CET and MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 result will be declared on September 11, 2022. MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET, MAH-LLB3Y-CET and MAH B.Ed. (General & Special) results will be declared on September 12. MAH-MHT-CET 2022 for PCM & PCB Groups will be declared at 5 pm on September 15, 2022.

Maharashtra CETs Result 2022: How to check

Candidates who want check the results can check it through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

Click on the course name and click on submit.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on login link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON