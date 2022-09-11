Home / Education / Exam Results / Maharashtra CETs Result 2022: MAH LLB, B.P.Ed, MCA, MBA, B.Ed result dates out

Maharashtra CETs Result 2022: MAH LLB, B.P.Ed, MCA, MBA, B.Ed result dates out

exam results
Published on Sep 11, 2022 01:15 PM IST

Maharashtra CETs Result 2022 dates have been released. MAH LLB, B.P.Ed, MCA, MBA, B.Ed results dates can be checked below.

Maharashtra CETs Result 2022: MAH LLB, B.P.Ed, MCA, MBA, B.Ed result dates out(HT File)
Maharashtra CETs Result 2022: MAH LLB, B.P.Ed, MCA, MBA, B.Ed result dates out(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released Maharashtra CETs Result 2022 dates. The result dates have been released for various exams conducted by the Cell. Candidates can check the result schedule through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

As per the result schedule, MAH-LLB5Y-CET 2022, MAH-MCA-CET and MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 result will be declared on September 11, 2022. MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET, MAH-LLB3Y-CET and MAH B.Ed. (General & Special) results will be declared on September 12. MAH-MHT-CET 2022 for PCM & PCB Groups will be declared at 5 pm on September 15, 2022.

Maharashtra CETs Result 2022: How to check

Candidates who want check the results can check it through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.
  • Click on the course name and click on submit.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on login link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out