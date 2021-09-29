Maharashtra State Service Main Examination 2019 revised result declared

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), on September 29, released the revised result of the state service main exam 2019. The result is available on the official website of the Commission, mpsc.gov.in.

The Commission has released the roll number, candidate’s name, category, marks and recommendation remark for each candidate on its official website.

MPSC revised result

In another related development, the Commission has extended the deadline for submission of applications for state service main exam 2020 and engineering service main exam 2020. “The deadline for submission of applications for State Service Main Examination 2020 and Maharashtra Civil Engineering Service Main Examination 2020 has been extended till October 3, 2021, 23:59,” the Commission has said in a tweet on September 28.

Maharashtra state service main examination will be held from December 4 to 6, the state public service commission, MPSC has said on Monday, September 13. The exam will be held at Amravati, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune districts. The admit cards of the candidates who are eligible for this exam will be released a week before the commencement of the exam.