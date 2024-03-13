MHA IB Tier-I exam result 2024 out for SA/MT & MTS/Gen, direct link here

Ministry of Home Affairs has declared the MHA IB tier-1 exam result for the Security Assistant/MT & MultiTasking Staff/General post today, March 14. Interested candidates can check the Tier-I exam of SA/MT & MTS/Gen results at www.mha.gov.in. MHA announces IB Tier-I exam results for SA/MT & MTS/Gen post

The MHA IB written exam was held on December 20 for the post of Security Assistant/MT & MultiTasking Staff/General in IB.

MHA IB Tier-I exam SA/MT & MTS/Gen result

MHA IB Tier-I exam result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website at www.mha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Result of SA/MT & MTS/Gen Tier-I exam 2023 in IB”

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Copy the link and past the link on the new window

Next, click on the “Result for Tier-I exam of SA/MT & MTS/Gen”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take print for future reference.