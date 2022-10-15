Home / Education / Exam Results / MHT CET 3 year LLB provisional merit list out at llb3cap22.mahacet.org, get link

MHT CET 3 year LLB provisional merit list out at llb3cap22.mahacet.org, get link

Published on Oct 15, 2022

State CET Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list for MHT CET 3-year LLB today, October 15, 2022.

MHT CET Law Counselling 3 year LLB provisional merit list out at llb3cap22.mahacet.org.(PTI file)
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Alphabetical Merit list Round 1 MHT CET 3-year LLB on October 15. Candidates can check the provisional merit list at llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB final Merit list will be released on October 15 and the Allocation Round I will be released on October 21 at 11am.

Candidates report to allocated college and Seek Admission for Round I from October 22 to November 1.

Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB provisional merit list 202: How to check

Visit the official website of CET counselling at llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen check

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

