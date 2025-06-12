State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to release MHT CET Result 2025 on June 16, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for MHT CET PCB or PCM group examination can check the results on the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET Result 2025: PCB, PCM results expected to be released next week at cetcell.mahacet.org(PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)

MHT CET examination was held from April 9 to April 17, 2025 for PCB group and April 19 to May 5, 2025 for PCM group. For PCB group 301072 candidates were registered. Out of which, 282737 candidates appeared in the exam. For PCM group 464263 candidates were registered. Out of which, 422863 candidates appeared in the exam.

The provisional answer key was released on May 18 for the PCB group and May 21 for the PCM group. The moderators and chief moderators scrutinised the objections received and submitted their reports. A total of 40 objections resulted in full marks being awarded to the candidates. The changes will be incorporated into the database, and the result will be processed.

MHT CET Result 2025: How to apply

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on the course name and a new page will open.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.