MHT MBA CET 2022 provisional merit list released at mba2022.mahacet.org.in

exam results
Published on Oct 16, 2022 10:59 AM IST

MHT MBA CET 2022 provisional merit list released at mba2022.mahacet.org.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2022 provisional merit list for MBA/MMS. Candidates can check the Provisional merit list at mba2022.mahacet.org.in.

Candidates can submit their grievances if any till October 16 by 6 pm. Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website on October 19.

Here's the direct link to check provisional merit list for All India Candidates.

Here's the direct link to check provisional merit list for Maharashtra State candidates.

MHT MBA CET 2022 provisional merit list: How to check

Visit the official website at mba2022.mahacet.org.in

On the homepage click on Provisional merit list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

