MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites to check MPBSE results on April 29

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the results of the Class 10th and Class 12th final examinations, 2022, on April 29 at 1pm. Inder Singh Parmar, the Minister of School Education, will announce the results.

In Madhya Pradesh, around 18 lakh candidates took the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations this year. The exams were held from February 18 to March 20. Last year, a total of 9,14,079 students took the MPBSE Class 10 examinations, and the overall pass rate was 100%. For Class 12th, a total of 6,60,682 candidates took the exam, and the overall pass percentage was 100%.

Here is the list of official websites where students can check MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022

www.mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

www.mpbse.nic.in

Candidates can also download the following apps from the play store to check the result

MPBSE MOBILE App

MP Mobile App.