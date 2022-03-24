MP Police Constable results 2022 out, direct link & how to check phase 1 results

MP Police Constable results 2022: Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh (MPPEB) has declared the MP Police Constable results 2022. The results have been declared of the first stage exam of Madhya Pradesh Police Constable. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results by entering their application number or roll number and date of birth.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for next stage of the examination. The MP Police Constable examination was conducted from January 8 to February 17, 2022.

<strong>MP Police Constable results 2022: Direct link to check</strong>

MP Police Constable results 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official site of PEB MP on peb.mp.gov.in

Click on First Stage Result - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2020 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on search

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 6000 posts of constables in MP Police. In February, MPPEB had released the MP Police Constable Answer Key 2021. The objection window was opened on February 18, 2022.