MPPSC dental surgeon exam 2022 results declared at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Published on Oct 11, 2022 08:14 PM IST

MPPSC dental surgeon exam 2022 results: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the result of the Dental Surgeon Exam 2022.

MPPSC dental surgeon exam 2022 results: Interested candidates can now check the result at the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.(mppsc.mp.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the result of the Dental Surgeon Exam 2022. Interested candidates can now check the result at the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC conducted the Dental Surgeon Exam 2022 on July 3, 2022 offline mode. The exam was OMR-based.

The MPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 193 vacancies for the post of Dental Surgeon.

A total of 227 candidates have been declared qualified for the next round. The next round for selection is the interview round.

How to check results

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in

Click on results in the top nav bar

Click on “Written Exam Result - Dental Surgeon Examination 2022”

The Dental Surgeon result PDF will appear on screen

Search and check for your roll number

Save and download for future purposes

Direct link to check. Click here.

mppsc exam result.
