MPSC Assistant MVI Main exam 2020 provisional selection list out, check here

MPSC Assistant MVI Main exam 2020: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the provisional merit list for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main exam 2020. Interested candidates can now check and download the list from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC conducted the AMVI Main exam on November 20, 2021. Candidates who qualified in the preliminary exam appeared for the main exam. The result was declared on March 22, 2022 for the same.

The merit list contains the roll number and name of the selected candidates.

The AMVI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 240 vacancies for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector.

Candidates can access the opting out facility from October 12 to 19, 2022. Final result will be prepared according to the opting out process.

How to check result

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in

Click on the link for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Examination 2020

The MPSC AMVI selection merit list will appear on your screen

Check for your roll number and download

Click here for merit list. Click here.