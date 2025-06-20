MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2025 declared result.msbte.ac.in, direct link to download here

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, MSBTE, has announced the Summer Diploma Results 2025 on Friday, June 20, 2025. Students who participated in the exam can check and download their results from the official website at msbte.ac.in. MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2025 are out at result.msbte.ac.in. Candidates can check their results via the direct link given here.

Students will need to enter their enrollment number or seat number.

Notably, the MSBTE Summer Diploma Examinations 2025 were conducted from May 2 to 24, 2025, and the practical exams were conducted from April 18 to 28, 2025.

MSBTE Summer 2025 Diploma Result: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the MSBTE Winter 2024 Diploma Result:

Visit the official website to check results at msbte.ac.in On the home page, click on the link titled “Click here to see Summer 2025 Diploma Results”. On the next page, select either enrollment number or seat number. Enter the enrollment number or seat number as chosen. Enter the security captcha code. Submit and check your result on the next page. Download and keep a printout of the result page for future reference.

