MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2025 declared result.msbte.ac.in, direct link to download here
Jun 20, 2025 07:09 PM IST
MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2025 have been released at result.msbte.ac.in. The direct to download is given below.
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, MSBTE, has announced the Summer Diploma Results 2025 on Friday, June 20, 2025. Students who participated in the exam can check and download their results from the official website at msbte.ac.in.
Students will need to enter their enrollment number or seat number.
Direct link to download MSBTE Summer Diploma 2025 results
Notably, the MSBTE Summer Diploma Examinations 2025 were conducted from May 2 to 24, 2025, and the practical exams were conducted from April 18 to 28, 2025.
MSBTE Summer 2025 Diploma Result: Here's how to check
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the MSBTE Winter 2024 Diploma Result:
- Visit the official website to check results at msbte.ac.in
- On the home page, click on the link titled “Click here to see Summer 2025 Diploma Results”.
- On the next page, select either enrollment number or seat number.
- Enter the enrollment number or seat number as chosen.
- Enter the security captcha code.
- Submit and check your result on the next page.
- Download and keep a printout of the result page for future reference.
For more related details candidates are advised to visit the official website of MSBTE.
