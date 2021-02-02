Mumbai girls top ICAI CA exam, bag first and third ranks

Two women from the city bagged the first and the third rank in Chartered Accountancy (CA) examination (new syllabus) held in November 2020, results for which were announced on Tuesday.

Komal Jain,22, not only cleared the exam in her first attempt but also managed to get the all India rank (AIR) one in the exam. "I have already completed my articleship and I'm now hoping to find a job in the corporate sector either in the finance or consulting sectors," said Jain, who doesn't wish to start her own firm anytime soon. A resident of Ghatkopar, Jain graduated from RA Podar in 2019.

Similarly, AIR three (new syllabus) Rajvi Nathvani (22) also has her eyes on a job in the corporate sector. "I was waiting for the CA results to be declared before I start applying for jobs. My father is also a practising CA, but I wish to find a job," said Nathvani, a resident of Kandivali. She pursued her studies for the CA exams along with a BCom degree from NM College.

The first three ranks (old syllabus) were bagged by Essakiraj A from Salem, Sripriya R from Chennai and Mayank Singh from Jaipur. Similarly, while the first and third rank (new syllabus) were bagged by Jain and Nathvani, Mudit Agarwal from Surat stood second in the exam.

The exam which was originally scheduled to take place in May 2020 had to be postponed due to Covid-19 and the eventual lockdown imposed across the country. The exams were finally held between November and December 2020 in the offline format.

According to figures shared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), 12,026 candidates appeared for Group I test in CA finals (old syllabus), of which 17.84% passed the test whereas of the 17,132 candidates who appeared for the Group II test, 31.77% passed. 4,143 candidates appeared for both groups and 5.84% cleared both tests.

Similarly, 32,542 candidates appeared for Group I test in CA finals (new syllabus), of which 12.84% passed the test whereas of the 27,907 candidates who appeared for the Group II test, 30.97% passed. 19,284 candidates appeared for both groups and 14.47% cleared both tests.