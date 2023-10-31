National Teachers Training Examination, NITTT result out, link to check scores

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination which was held in September 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can visit nittt.nta.ac.in to check their scores. They can also use the link provided below. NITTT result 2023 announced on nittt.nta.ac.in, direct link to check scores (screenshot of the login page)

Application number of the exam and date of birth are required to check NITTT results.

Direct link to check NITTT result 2023

A total of 19,305 candidates registered for the examination and of them, 18,222 appeared, NTA has informed.

The exam was held on September 16, 17, 21 and 22, 2023 in eight sessions and in the internet based mode with remote proctoring.

“The responsibility of NTA is limited to conduct of the exam, processing, and declaration of results. The Module Completion Certificate will be issued by NITTT in due course. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NITTT website https://nittt.nta.ac.in/ for further details,” NTA mentioned in the result notice.

How to check NITTT Result 2023

Go to nittt.nta.nic.in. Open the scorecard download link given on the home page. Login after entering the required credentials. Check your scores and download the scorecard. Save a copy for future uses.

