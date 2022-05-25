Home / Education / Exam Results / NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 not today, beware of fake notice
NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 not today, beware of fake notice

  • NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result 2022 will not be announced today. A notification on result date and time has turned out fake.
NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 not today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on May 25, 2022 11:23 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: The Nagaland Board of School Education will not announce HSLC and HSSLC results on May 25. A notification in circulation that claims results will be available Wednesday afternoon is fake. 

When announced, results will be available on board websites, nbsenl.edu.in and nbsenagaland.com. 

The board will send provisional results to schools along with mark sheets and pass certificates.

Here are the steps to check NBSE Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC result 2022 when it is available on the board websites. 

How to check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2022

Go to the board website.

On the homepage, links for HSLC and HSSLC results will be available.

Click on the link. Enter the required login details.

Submit and view your result.

Take a printout of the result page for future reference.

nbse board exam result
