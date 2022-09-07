Home / Education / Exam Results / NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022 for 1st, 2nd year declared, check marksheet here

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022 for 1st, 2nd year declared, check marksheet here

Published on Sep 07, 2022 01:41 PM IST

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd year has been declared. Candidates can check their results through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Council for Vocational Training has released NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022. The Industrial Training Institutes result for first and second year students have been announced. Candidates who have appeared of the examination can check their respective results through the official site of NCVT on ncvtmis.gov.in.

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022: How to check

Candidates who want to check their results can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NCVT on ncvtmis.gov.in.
  • Click on NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details asked on the newly opened page.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NCVT ITI examination was conducted in August 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check more related details through the official site of NCVT.

