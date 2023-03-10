Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET MDS Result 2023 out at natboard.edu.in, get link to download the result

NEET MDS Result 2023 out at natboard.edu.in, get link to download the result

exam results
Published on Mar 10, 2023 09:25 PM IST

NBE has released result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS).

NEET MDS Result 2023 out at natboard.edu.in
NEET MDS Result 2023 out at natboard.edu.in
ByHT Education Desk

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) today, March 10, 2023. Candidates can check the result on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

NEET-MDS 2023 was conducted on March 1, 2023, for admission to various MDS Courses of the 2023-24 admission session. The individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET MDS 2023 can be downloaded from the NEET-MDS website on/after March 20, 2023.

Direct link here

NEET MDS results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official websites NBEMS at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

Click on the"Result of NEET-MDS 2023"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the result link given in the notification

NEET MDS PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the NEET MDS result

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet mds result
neet mds result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out