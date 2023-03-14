Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET PG 2023 result declared at natboard.edu.in, get link here

NEET PG 2023 result declared at natboard.edu.in, get link here

Published on Mar 14, 2023 07:37 PM IST

NEET PG 2023 result released at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 result declared at natboard.edu.in(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023). Candidates can check the result through the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Direct link to check the result

The examination was conducted on March 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. This year around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023.

NEET PG 2023 result: How to check

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 result link

Key in your login credentials and log in

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

