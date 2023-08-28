News / Education / Exam Results / NEET PG round 2 allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, here's direct link to check

NEET PG round 2 allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 28, 2023 02:10 PM IST

MCC released NEET PG round 2 seat allotment results, candidates can check on mcc.nic.in, upload documents by Aug 29.

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) released the provisional seat allocation results of the second phase of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 on August 28. Candidates who filled up choices for MCC NEET PG counselling 2023 for admission to MD, MS, and MDS programmes in state medical and dental colleges can view the results of their allotment on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result link

“It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-2 of NEET PG Counselling 2023 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/ MDS/ PG DNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to the MCC of DGHS up to 05:00 PM of 28.08.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’”, reads the official notification.

Candidates have to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

Students must upload their documents to the MCC portal by August 29. Those selected must report to the allotted college between August 29 and September 5 with all original documents. Colleges will confirm the joined candidates' data and share it with MCC on September 6.

NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the NEET PG tab

Click on the link for these allotment result

Key in your login credentials

Seat allotment results will be displayed

Download and take a printout

