NEET SS result 2025 announced, check cut-offs and scorecard release date

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty or NEET SS 2025 result. Candidates can check the result on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The entrance exam for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses for the admission session 2025-26 was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025.

NBEMS said each and every question in all papers was reviewed by faculty members from the concerned specialty area after the exam for technical correctness, and for any questions that were found to be technically incorrect, all candidates were awarded full marks for those specific questions.

NEET SS 2025 cut-off marks Candidates who have been placed at the 50th percentile or above in their respective question paper groups have been declared as qualified.

Anaesthesiology Group: 284 (out of 600)

Critical Care Medicine Group: 288

ENT Group: 294

Medical Group: 225

Medical Oncology Group: 230

Microbiology Group: 389

Obstetrics and Gynaecology Group: 355

Orthopaedics Group: 294

Paediatric Group: 271

Candidates will be able to download their

Individual scorecards of NEET SS 2025 will be available on the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, on or after February 2, 2026. Scorecards will be available for download for only 6 months, NBEMS said.

Check NEET SS result 2025 here.