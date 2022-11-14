Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET UG 2022 Provisional Seat Allotment Result released at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Provisional Seat Allotment Result released at mcc.nic.in

exam results
Published on Nov 14, 2022 06:56 PM IST

MCC has released the NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result on November

NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result released at mcc.nic.in(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result on November. Candidates can access the Seat Allotment Results for Round 2 through the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check their NEET UG result using their application number and password.

Prior to this, the NEET round 2 allotment result was supposed to be disclosed on November 11. However, MCC announced a postponement on the same day in a notification. Candidate reporting for admissions might begin the same day as the result announcement.

Direct link here

NEET UG: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in

Click on the tab ‘UG Medical Counselling’

Click on the tab ‘seat allotment for round 2’

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
neet neet results neet result + 1 more
