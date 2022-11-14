NEET UG 2022 Provisional Seat Allotment Result released at mcc.nic.in
Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result on November. Candidates can access the Seat Allotment Results for Round 2 through the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check their NEET UG result using their application number and password.
Prior to this, the NEET round 2 allotment result was supposed to be disclosed on November 11. However, MCC announced a postponement on the same day in a notification. Candidate reporting for admissions might begin the same day as the result announcement.
NEET UG: How to check seat allotment result
Visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in
Click on the tab ‘UG Medical Counselling’
Click on the tab ‘seat allotment for round 2’
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save for future reference
